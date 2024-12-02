Currency Stream has revealed its plans for global expansion, backed by Paycorp, which provides investment capital and expertise in payments to the company.

Currency Stream is a fintech platform that enables real-time currency conversions for ATMs, POS, and ecommerce. According to the company’s data, with a proprietary machine learning algorithm, it has processed over USD 10 billion in transactions across multiple countries, including Germany, the UK, and the US. By accessing live interbank FX markets, it provides transparent Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) and Multi-Currency Pricing (MCP) at the moment of payment.

This current partnership is founded on a long-term collaboration, with Paycorp utilising Currency Stream’s DCC solutions throughout Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Southern Africa, since 2017.

Currency Stream representatives announced that the company has maintained a close relationship with Paycorp, emphasising a mutual commitment to performance and trust. This investment strengthens that partnership and opens up growth opportunities across three new continents, enabling them to serve more partners at an accelerated pace.

Currency Stream’s platform now accommodates more than 140 currencies and is utilised by acquirers, gateways, processors, and payment orchestration platforms around the world. This new initiative aims to broaden these services to partners in high-growth sectors such as retail, travel, and ecommerce.

Strategic global expansion

Paycorp officials expressed that Currency Stream has provided reliability, transparency, and robust technology. When Currency Stream revealed their plans for global expansion, it became clear that partnering to extend into Africa, Asia, and the US was a strategic move for Paycorp. Foreign exchange and multi-currency pricing play an important role in cross-border commerce, and Currency Stream’s platform aligns with the portfolio of leading value-added businesses in the payments sector.