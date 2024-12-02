Currency One launches currency exchange platform in Czech Republic

It works with five banks in the Czech Republic: Czech Savings Bank, Commercial Bank, UniCredit Bank, CSOB and Raiffeisen BANK.

Currency One is the owner of the Polish Walutomat web service, the worlds first social networking platform for currency exchange. In Poland it enables the exchange of EUR, USD, CHF, GBP and PLN. Users fix the exchange rate for sale/ purchase of currencies. The exchange is carried out on the basis of bank transfers. From 2009 onwards, the website attracted 132.000 customers who made four million transactions worth EUR 3.8 billion.

Currency Ones Walutomat and Internetowykantor.pl (online currency exchange) turnover accounts for half of the turnover of the entire Polish currency exchange market in the Internet, which in 2014 earned almost EUR 6 billion.