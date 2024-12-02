Currency Cloud launches in the US

Currency Cloud’s Payment Engine powers over 100 FinTech firms, enabling them to automate and manage all aspects of their international payments via proprietary APIs. It currently works with companies including XE.com, WorldRemit and Payoneer.

The company has expanded already in Europe, where customers have already processed USD 10 billion of international payments. Currency Cloud’s growth led it to make payments to 170 countries and serve over 150,000 end customers in 2014.