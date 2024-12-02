Currencies Direct teams up with Transact Payments





This new partnership has enabled Currencies Direct to give its customers the capability to spend in over 200 countries, wherever Mastercard is accepted. Customers were already able to send payments to over 120 countries in more than 40 currencies. They also had the means to manage their transfers on their terms, from arranging it over the phone with a personal account manager to moving money on the go with the Currencies Direct app. However, the press release highlights that the launch of this multi-currency debit card will also allow customers to spend overseas simply and securely.













With no upfront, monthly or recurring fees, customers can use their Currencies Direct card to move money between currencies and withdraw money from ATMs in a simplified manner. Moreover, Currencies Direct also aims to ensure competitive exchange rates. With instant notifications in the Currencies Direct app, customers can track their spending abroad and stay in control with features like the ability to freeze or unfreeze the card.

About Currencies Direct

Based in the UK, Currencies Direct aims to help individuals and businesses save time and money on their currency transfers. Over the years the company has worked with more than half a billion customers and with more than 25 offices around the world. Currencies Direct intends to offer a good level of personal support, whether customers arrange their transfers online or through the Currencies Direct app.





About Transact Payments

Transact Payments delivers payment cards, tokenised mobile payments, payment accounts and e-money issuing solutions. The company's clients can rely on regulated payment partner that ensures programmes can go to market as quickly as possible and are also fully compliant. Furthermore, Transact Payments provides flexible UK and European BIN sponsorship, modular payment, debit, credit, and prepaid services. It is a licensed UK and European e-money institution, regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Malta Financial Services Authority, and Principal Members of both Mastercard and Visa.