Currencies Direct secures GBP 140 mln in funding from Blackstone

In January 2022, the firm also completed a GBP 235 million senior refinancing with Pemberton Asset Management, which followed a March 2021 GBP 165 million refinancing.

Company officials stated that they are confident that Blackstone’s expansive resources and expertise will help fuel their growth as they build momentum. Together with Palamon and Corsair, they have built a business with knowledge, technology, and global footprint required to deliver digital FX and international payment services.

Blackstone mentioned they are happy to invest in Currencies Direct, a leader in FX payments with a track record of continuous growth and a scalable technology platform that can be leveraged to integrate and capitalise on the consolidation opportunities in the market. They look forward to working with the Currencies Direct in partnership with Palamon and Corsair to find M&A targets that can promote the expansion of Currencies Direct’s platform and further augment its solutions for customers.







