Cumula 3 partners with Paystand to augment NetSuite payments







Cumula 3 announces a strategic partnership with Paystand, a pioneer in next-generation B2B payment solutions. Cumula 3 will integrate Paystand's advanced payment platform into its portfolio of software and services for NetSuite customers, enabling them to leverage simplified transactions, zero transaction fees, and improved cash flow management.

Officials from Cumula 3 said they are happy about their partnership with Paystand, as it allows them to offer their clients a comprehensive solution that combines the power of cloud computing with modern payment technologies. This collaboration underscores their commitment to delivering NetSuite customers cutting-edge solutions that drive business success.





Enhancing operational efficiency for businesses

Paystand's payment platform enables businesses to digitise and automate their financial transactions, reducing reliance on outdated payment methods and improving reconciliation processes. By integrating seamlessly with Cumula 3's cloud solutions, businesses can achieve greater operational efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

In a comment, representatives from Paystand said their partnership with Cumula 3 represents a significant step towards modernising B2B payments. Together, they are enabling businesses to adopt a digital-first approach to finance, ensuring they remain competitive in a fast-paced economy.





More information about Cumula 3

Cumula 3 is a provider of cloud-based solutions designed to optimise business processes and drive innovation. With a focus on delivering scalable and secure solutions, Cumula 3 enables organisations to achieve operational excellence and accelerate growth.





What does Paystand do?

Paystand is a next-generation payment platform transforming B2B commerce by digitising enterprise payments. By offering a flexible, blockchain-based infrastructure, Paystand empowers businesses to modernise their financial operations, reduce costs, and improve cash flow.