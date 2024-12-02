Cumberland launches m-payments service

The Pay2Mobile service allows the Cumberland’s internet banking customers to send money to a friend or relative’s Cumberland current account using their mobile phone number, without needing to share account details.

To send money, customers have to download the Pay2Mobile app, available on iOS and Android. To receive money, customers can register their mobile phone number to their preferred Cumberland current account via internet banking.

The Pay2Mobile app also includes a feature called ‘Balance Peek’ which allows customers to check the balances on their Cumberland accounts without having to log on to mobile banking.