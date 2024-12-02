CULedger, IBM, and more join Sovrin Alliance for self-sovereign identity

The Sovrin Foundation is a nonprofit that provides the business, legal, and technical support for the Sovrin Network. According to the official release, CULedger, Desert Financial Credit Union, globaliD, IBM, Irish Life, and Unveil.Social have joined the Sovrin Alliance as founding sponsors.

IBM, a supporter of the Sovrin Network since 2018, will help provide support for creating and operating the alliance. The alliance is meant to provide a platform to organisations around the world, having the goal to learn, connect, share, develop, and create interoperability. The members will be able to receive the technical and educational resources they need for their SSI-related pilots, POCs, and use cases while working alongside the SSI advocates. Moreover, the alliance will sponsor digital identity events, an SSI certificate program, custom virtual workshops, technical consulting appointments, and opportunities to showcase projects.