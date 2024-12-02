Cubic to enable transit cards in Apple Wallet

Transit cards in Apple Wallet are an alternative to physical cards. Cubic is working with Apple to roll out this technology in the US, starting with support for the Ventra card in Chicago later in 2019. In addition, the two collaborators are working to support open-loop transit systems such as the new OMNY system launching in New York in the following months of 2019.

Cubics mobile platform will enable passengers to add transit cards to Apple Wallet on iPhone, eliminating the need for a physical transit card. The company’s Traveler app provides travelers with new tools to manage their transit cards such as loading transit funds, buying fare products, and manage their account.

All key ticket and pass types will be available for purchase via the Cubic Traveler app.