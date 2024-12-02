Cuba: MasterCard fends off US-issued cards transactions block

The action is based on recent guidance from the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

MasterCard claims it will work with US issuers to support their Cuba-related activities and decisions. Before traveling to Cuba, however, US cardholders should contact their bank to ensure the card will be supported on the island.

North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria will continue to be blocked by MasterCard after 1 March 2015, the company indicated.