CU Wallet signs up 65 credit unions for QR mobile payments

Following the adoption, the platform is set to enable credit unions to provide QR code-based mobile payments services to members on a white-label basis. Suppliers include Paydiant, DoubleBeam and CheckAlt.

CU Wallet is a credit union centric mobile payments service. Co-founded in 2013 by financial services entrepreneurs Paul Fiore and Kirk Drake, CU Wallet combines technology with direct credit union ownership. CU Wallet’s mobile payments platform is designed by credit unions to assist credit unions.

In November 2013, CU Wallet has entered a strategic alliance with Connect Financial Software Solutions (Connect FSS), an online and mobile solution provider for credit unions.