



In a bid to improve the overall user experience and minimise the payment journey, CTS EVENTIM added Pay by Bank from Tink, a payment solutions and data enrichment platform, into its checkout offering. Leveraging Tink’s pan-European network, Pay by Bank is currently available to CTS EVENTIM customers across Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and the UK, with plans to further expand into additional markets throughout 2024.











How does Tink support CTS EVENTIM’s checkout offering?

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from CTS EVENTIM underlined that their company decided to embed Pay by Bank from Tink into its checkout options to provide customers with an optimised, secure, and instant method to pay directly from their bank accounts. Through this, CTS EVENTIM intends to improve their checkout experience by minimising the rate of payment failures, as well as reducing the processing times. Besides working on increasing customer satisfaction, the current move assists the company in delivering an efficient and reliable service and expanding its capabilities while simultaneously serving the needs and demands of users.



Furthermore, as consumers require both simplicity and speed in their payment processes, Tink developed the Pay by Bank solution to offer an augmented online payment experience. The payment method’s only prerequisite is having a bank account, which opens up the possibility of supporting new and frequent EVENTIM customers. In addition, by being part of Visa, Tink ensures its ability to offer trusted and secure payment solutions across all of CTS EVENTIM’s primary markets.

As an Open Banking online payment method, Pay by Bank allows users to authenticate and initiate payments directly from their bank account into a seller’s account, with the solution requiring minimal data entry and delivering fewer redirects. Additionally, the account-to-account payment solution focuses on offering a more simplified experience, enabling merchants to advance their capabilities and compete in the market.