CTMS, Daon team up for digital onboarding solutions

As part of the partnership, CTMS will be enabled to deliver KYC and onboarding solutions to financial institutions and other industries in France, with the added security and convenience of Daon’s biometric liveness technologies.

Daon has just launched a landmark new release of its biometric-based digital onboarding product with added features such as smart fraud detection with anti-spoofing and biometric watchlists that monitor duplicate identities and multiple attempts at account openings. Moreover, the release currently integrates with third-party identity proofing tools and runs on both mobile and web.