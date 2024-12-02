CT-Payment teams up with Ria Financial and CoreLogic

The agreement with Ria Financial is aimed at developing a customized payment application allowing electronic-transaction management and the reduction of fraud-related risk. This tool will first be implemented in Canada, then in the US, Australia and the UK. Ria clients will be able to use a debit or credit card to transfer funds.

As per the agreement with CoreLogic Tax Services and AutoAgent, American real-estate owners will be able to pay their property tax through an online portal.

CT-Payment is a Canada-based debit and credit card processing company that is independent of Canadian financial institutions and acquirers. CT-Payment delivers integrated debit authorization and settlement services on behalf of its customers and business partners. CTP also offers transaction processing for point-of-sale debit and credit terminals, customized web-payment integration solutions, and the management of loyalty programs.