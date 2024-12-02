Under the agreement, Cspaar will act as an official reseller of Worldline’s payment solutions, integrating them into its ERP ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, Cspaar will offer Worldline’s One In-Store Payments and Online Checkout Payments, aiming to improve transaction efficiency and financial workflow management for SMEs. The integration of these payment technologies is expected to simplify payment processing within Cspaar’s ERP platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Cspaar officials stated that the company is focused on providing SMEs with solutions that improve operational efficiency. They noted that working with Worldline enables Cspaar to incorporate advanced payment capabilities into its system, reinforcing its commitment to offering practical financial management tools.

With this agreement, Cspaar aims to further develop its ERP offerings by including payment solutions that facilitate seamless transactions for businesses operating both online and in physical stores.

More information about the two companies

Cspaar provides ERP systems designed to support SMEs in managing operations such as order processing, inventory control, point-of-sale transactions, and accounting. The company emphasises user-friendly and adaptable solutions designed for business needs.

As for Worldline, it offers payment processing solutions to businesses across various industries. The company provides localised expertise and payment technologies, serving over a million businesses around the world. These new developments with Cspaar follow Worldline’s renewal of a collaboration with OP Financial Group, a retail bank operating in Finland. By entering the new 12-year agreement with OP Financial Group, Worldline aimed to further solidify its position as a participant in the payment services industry while also underscoring its capabilities as a long-term partner.

