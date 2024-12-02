CSG to detect fraud in telecom with new SaaS solution

The CSG Detect solution provides fully integrated active and passive testing that enables a comprehensive detection of fraud. The cloud-based solution utilizes emerging technologies including Hadoop, a big data technology, as well as machine learning to analyse near real-time traffic. This includes an SMS/text messaging and voice feature to identify fraud and alert customers in real time. A combination of CSG Detect with CSG Routes network provisioning framework enables automatic blocking of fraudulent traffic before any substantial losses are incurred.

CSG’s Wholesale software as a service (SaaS) product suite is available as an end-to-end solution, or one that is specifically tailored based on business need. It encompasses five standard offerings: International Trading, Routing and Settlement; International Trading and Routing; International Trading; International Trading and Settlement; and National/Content Settlement. The SaaS infrastructure supports REST APIs, standardized interfaces for incoming and outgoing file interfaces, and bulk data update and extract mechanisms.