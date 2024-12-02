CSB Bank, Bijlipay partner to boost payment ecosystem with POS solution

The partnership aims to also deliver outstanding customer experience and faster turnaround times through Bijlipay’s seamlessly integrated solutions within the banking network.

More about the partnership

Bijlipay officials mentioned that the strategic agreement between the two companies will foster financial inclusion across the country and provide high-end technologies to businesses of all sizes, which is key to India’s development in the payment system.

Some of the key highlights of the agreement include streamlined merchant services and innovation and technology integration.

For businesses looking to partner with Bijlipay and CSB Bank, they will receive seamless merchant services, which include quick and stress-free onboarding, simplified reconciliation services, and dedicated support to address their outstanding, customised needs. Moreover, the collaboration will leverage the strong points of both organisations, focusing on innovation and providing excellent digital payment experience.

The main purpose of the agreement is to allow businesses to easily accept digital payments, contributing to the overall digitalisation of the industry and making payments accessible for both merchants and customers. At the same time, as CSB Bank is committed to expand its array of services offered and current account book, the partnership will leverage years of expertise in merchant solutions, resulting in customised offers to customers and, overall, a seamless customer experience.





About CSB Bank

With a history spanning over the past century, CSB Bank has a long operating history as a traditional bank. However, it is currently focusing on innovation and becoming a full-service contemporary bank. It counts for a client base of over two million users countrywide, with over 6,800 employees. It offers a wide array of financial services, including savings account, Forex, insurances, and loans.





About Bijlipay

Launched in 2014, Bijlipay is the go-to-marker brand of Skilworth Technloogies, an end-to-end payment solution provider aiming to serve businesses and financial institutions through innovative payment solutions. Some of the company’s partners include Maestro, Mastercard, RuPay, Visa, and The Federal Bank of India. It specialises in POS services, QR solutions, and POS loans.