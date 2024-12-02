Cryptr.ch to provide financing for Bitcoin startups and other services

Cryptr.ch’s online platform delivers an array of solutions for crypto-currency startups including paid-to-click ads, a traffic booster with profit share, a multilayered affiliate program, financing for Bitcoin startups or merchant services for businesses on the lookout for accepting a variety of digital currencies. Cryptr currently pays out in and accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin and Zetacoin, with plans to integrate other alternative digital currencies.

Cryptr.chs micro and startup financing system for digital currency businesses is based on crypto-currencies. The financing can be fixed or supported by lifetime profit sharing through the system. The Cryptr.ch platform helps connect Bitcoin startups who require funding with investors who are looking not only to support the Bitcoin ecosystem, but also to generate solid returns on their investments. Real-time statistics on investments and returns are provided to investors.

