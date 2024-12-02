Cryptomathic, ZetesConfidens team up to deliver eIDAS-compliant services

Remote signature services enable large and small organisations to enter the era of end-to-end digitalisation and conduct even the most sensitive of business entirely online, in full compliance with the eIDAS regulation.

As a result of the partnership, governments, banks and enterprises across Europe can now access everything they need to establish the highest level of non-repudiation in eIDAS-compliant remote Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) services via ZetesConfidens’ eaZyCert and eaZySign services.

ZetesConfidens’ eaZyCert and eaZySign services provide eIDAS-compliant remote Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) as a cloud service. These services enable organisations to access, from one supplier, both the technology and the trust services required to deliver gold standard remote QES services.

Cryptomathic is a global provider of server solutions to businesses across a wide range of industry sectors, including banking, government, technology manufacturing, cloud and mobile.