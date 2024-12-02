Cryptomathic to deliver PCI-DSS, GDPR, PSD2 level security

CSG 3.10 now offers full encryption and signing support via a RESTful API, enabling web services to integrate and exchange data in the cloud. Delivering appropriate security through web service APIs is a pre-requisite for compliance with a number of regulations shaping the future of data management around the world.

CSG 3.10 acts as both an HSM service and crypto policy management interface, for banks, institutions and large enterprises worldwide and solves over 50 common application crypto problems, including integration, data encryption, tokenization, transaction authorization, code signing and key management.