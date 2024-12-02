Cryptomathic achieves eIDAS certification for remote electronic signatures

The unique combination of eIDAS QSCD certification and ‘What You See Is What You Sign’ (WYSIWYS) functionality creates a new standard for non-repudiable remote electronic signatures. Thus, Signer’s certification raises the bar in non-repudiation for remote e-signature services.

Cryptomathic assists multiple trust services providers and banks to enable their customers to electronically sign documents and transactions at a high assurance level. To protect the users’ private signing keys and ensure the signing operation is carried out in a tamper-evident environment, Cryptomathic Signer relies on Thales nShield HSMs.

Coined in 1998 by Cryptomathic’s founder Dr. Peter Landrock and CTO Dr. Torben Pedersen, the term WYSIWYS describes a functionality that enables trust service providers to demonstrate that what the signatory reads on the screen of a device is authentic and that the user can only sign a document or transaction if it has not been tampered with.