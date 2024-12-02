Cryptology Exchange introduces "Pokemon Go of Blockchain"

Users can trade IZX exclusively at Cryptology Exchange, with the trading pair IZX/ETH, as well as they can make deposits and withdrawals.

Named the Pokemon Go of Blockchain, Izetex (IZX) is an open blockchain platform where users can immerse themselves in the augmented reality world, participating in partners campaigns and hunting for tokens. Through gamification and virtual reality, IZX creates a reality world with no geographical boundaries. This forms equal opportunities for everybody: advertisers, game developers, as well as players. Thus, advertisers can now promote their products and offerings in an interactive way. At the same time, players can chance upon entertaining advertisements through tokens giveaways and campaigns while navigating the space.

Project listing on Cryptology is free at the moment and subject to a stringent assessment and evaluation by Cryptology Lab, Cryptologys research arm.