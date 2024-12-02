Cryptocurrency regulations presented in AML Canadian committee

As required by the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA), the Cometee’s meeting had as main topic the cryptocurrencies aspect, as regulators see them as an easy way to launder money. The reason is that cryptocurrencies are anonymous, difficult to trace, and have a history of being used by personalities, such as Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.

The committee meetings have as their goal to review and assess actions and plans for the PCMLTFA. Moreover, financial adviser IJW & Co. and law company Durand Morisseau submitted a 56-page joint brief, outlining that cryptocurrency transactions may be used by parties to move large amounts of wealth across borders, and that regulating, namely exchanges of fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies, would address the anti-money-laundering concerns of the cryptocurrency space.

As such, the Canadian House Finance Committee outlined three possibilities for how they will regulate the cryptocurrency space: