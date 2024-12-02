Cryptocurrency laundering service Bestmixer.io taken down

The investigation was initiated in June 2018 by the FIOD with the support of the internet security company McAfee, and it resulted in the seizure of six servers in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. As such, Bestmixer.io was one of the mixing services for cryptocurrencies, which offered services for mixing the crypto Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoins. The service started in May 2018, and achieved a turnover of at least USD 200 million, namely almost 27,000 Bitcoins, in a year’s time. The company guaranteed that the customers would remain anonymous.

The analysis made so far into this case has shown that many of the mixed cryptocurrencies on Bestmixer.io had a criminal origin or destination. In these cases, the mixer was probably used to conceal and launder criminal flows of money. Moreover, the Dutch FIOD has gathered information on all the interactions on this platform from 2018, which includes IP-addresses, transaction details, Bitcoin addresses, and chat messages. The result will be further verified by the FIOD in cooperation with Europol, and intelligence packages will be shared with other countries.