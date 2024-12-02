Cryptocurrency exchanges targeted by new malware, CookieMiner

CookieMiner intercepts browser cookies related to cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet service providers’ websites visited by the victims.

Moreover, besides crypto exchanges, the malicious code also targets any website having “blockchain” in its domain name, the researchers found. It also tries to steal credit card information from major issuers, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover, as well as saved usernames and passwords in Chrome, iPhone text messages that are backed up to iTunes and crypto wallet keys.

If successful at stealing those details, hackers can gain full access to victims’ crypto exchange and wallet accounts to steal funds.

The malware has another string to its bow too – it changes a victim’s system configuration to maliciously load crypto mining software. The coinminer is similar to a variant that mines monero, but instead targets a lesser-known cryptocurrency called Koto, the researchers said.