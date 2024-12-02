Cryptocurrency exchange IronX announces public launch

The IronX Exchange is a joint venture between IronFX, the global multi-asset broker and EmurgoHK, the Cardano (ADA coin) creator. The exchange has a full range of both crypto and fiat wallet funding options available. Some of the features include access to the platform available at IronX.com with the possibility to trade in both fiats (USD, EUR, and JPY) and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, IRX, PMA, ADA, EOS, LTC, NEO, XLM, XRP and XTZ).

The IronX community is excited with the latest initiative of the IronX team as upon the registration and any further required KYC approval, users will automatically earn 10 IRX, according to the official press release.

Among the latest trading instruments and features, the IronX team announced the availability of order types (market, limit and stop), comprehensive customer coverage, exclusive service offerings and 50% discount for trading fees paid with IRX.