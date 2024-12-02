Crypto.com offers Spotify and Netflix subscriptions

The platform, which offers a Visa card that can be used anywhere, has unveiled a range of cashback benefits, aiming to attract modern consumers and frequent travelers. As such, users who pay for their subscription with the MCO Visa Card can receive a 100% rebate on the cost of their plan, dependent on the type of card they have signed up for.

Also, 10% rebate on Expedia bookings to customers with the top two tiers of its five-tier Visa Card is offered. Besides this, along a further 10% cashback on Airbnb reservations for those who opt for its most premium card tier will be given by the platform.

The five tiers of card relate to the level of MCO Token – Crypto.com’s native cryptocurrency – that customers have locked up. Besides its prepaid card, Crypto.com has also launched its Vortex Trading Engine, to deliver the lowest possible cryptocurrency prices at the true cost, without any fees or markups.