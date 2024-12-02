Crypto.com begins shipping MCO Visa Cards to Singapore customers

The MCO Visa Card is a prepaid card range that features high-end metal cards with no annual or monthly fees, airport lounge access for select cards, free ATM withdrawals, tap-and-pay functionality, and competitive interbank rates.

Reservations for the MCO Visa Card are made using a mobile wallet app which includes a three-minute customer onboarding process. Using the Wallet app, customers are able to manage their card usage, transactions, with the ability to freeze or unfreeze their card with a single tap.

The Wallet app also allows users to buy, sell, store, send, and track cryptocurrencies – allowing users to spend fiat currency converted from cryptocurrency without currency exchange fees. All cryptocurrency exchanges to fiat currency take place before users transact on the Visa network.