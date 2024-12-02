Crypto-mining malware campaigns still on the rise

Both Apple MacOS and Microsoft Windows systems have seen a rise in targeted attacks, with windows products typically targeted through PowerShell, an interactive command line and automation engine that delegates administrative tasks to the computer itself. By using PowerShel, vulnerabilities in servers were exploited to mine the privacy coin Monero.

MacOS systems were targeted by Malware program CookieMiner aimed at stealing private account information stored on users’ computers. McAfee said account holders in crypto services Binance, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Coinbase, MyEtherWallet and Poloniex all had personal information stolen.