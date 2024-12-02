Crypto marketplace Storiqa releases multicurrency solution wallet

Storiqa aims to create a marketplace for SMEs with minimal financial borders and global transactional fees. For this purpose it has launched the Storiqa Wallet, a mobile application through which clients can make payment both in cryptos (e.g. BTC, ETH, LTC) and fiat (e.g. USD, EUR).

Storiqa Wallet allows allocating budget among a few currencies simultaneously. Vendors who will trade on the marketplace Storiqa.com can transfer crypto to fiat and vice versa, and shoppers will be able to transfer fiat and crypto before purchasing products. All these multicurrency transactions are conducted in the application.

Currently, the STQ token is presented on several exchanges, among them fiat pair to IDR. On July 5 STQ met new fiat pairs on cryptocurrency platform EXMO. Previously Storiqa increased market capitalization four times with the combination of product update and new exchange, according to the company’s official press release. Also, the company has recently partnered with Nuggets, aiming to push cryptocurrency adoption.