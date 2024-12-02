Crypto exchange QuickBit reveals data breach

QuickBit unveiled that personal data including names, addresses, email addresses, and card information of 2% of its customers was exposed. However, passwords or social security numbers, complete account or credit card information, cryptocurrency or private keys, or financial transactions were not exposed or affected.

In a bit to explain how the database was exposed, the company said that it has recently adopted a third-party system for supplementary security screening of customers. As such, in connection with the delivery of this system, a server has been visible outside QuickBits firewall for a few days, making it accessible to fraudsters.