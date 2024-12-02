Crypto exchange KuCoin adds Monero on its platform

Joining KuCoin will help Monero, which values a total cap of USD 906 million, boost growth prospects for the cryptocurrency, as this widens the market substantially. Through Twitter, KuCoin stated that Monero is now been available for deposits, and supporting pairs include XMR/BTC and XMR/ETH. The trading officially started on 26 March 2019.

Monero has been gaining momentum as it was listed on the crypto exchange Binance, and it inked a partnership with Tor Browser. The collaboration has now enabled the option of donating through digital tokens. KuCoin Exchange, on the other hand, has recently brought quite a few tokens on board, and also launched its first project on Spotlight Platform.