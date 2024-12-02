Crypto exchange Coinbase opens Dublin office

However, its non-US headquarters will remain in London. Cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated in Europe, but Coinbase is licensed to provide fiat currency-related services across 23 EU countries. Many customers deposit fiat money - currency that a government has declared to be legal tender - at Coinbase before buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

The move follows similar actions taken by large banks and financial companies with major British businesses developing European Union outposts. Unsure of Britain’s future relations with the EU, banks are scrambling to strengthen or open offices in the bloc - though most have said London would almost certainly remain their main European hub irrespective of Brexit.