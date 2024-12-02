Cryptex claims proprietary debit card support for 90% of US ATMs

The Cryptex Card customer sends Bitcoin to an address linked with the card, which converts it to cash. The card can then be used to withdraw money at more than 90% of US ATMs or at certain ATMs in 80 countries. The cards are tied to Chinese card provider Union Pay, which lets the debit card work anywhere Discover cards are accepted.

Since Cryptex does not charge for its card or the shipping, it makes its profits like a money transmitter on the exchange rate.

