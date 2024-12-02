Cryptanite teams up with Dwolla to process online payments

The agreement will enable the company’s ChargaCard payment app, which is in private beta test mode through May 1 2018, to utilise Dwolla’s functionality.

ChargaCard’s online platform facilitates the creation of direct credit arrangements between merchants and customers and bypasses expensive third-party financial institutions and debt collection agencies. The solution can help merchants recover past-due invoices and provide customers with flexible payment plans with zero percent interest rates.

Merchants using the ChargaCard app will have the ability to pay a 1% payment-processing fee, instead of the 3% plus fee typically associated with such transactions.