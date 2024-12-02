Crunchfish, ClearOn launch new payment solution for retail transactions

Blippit, a joint venture between the two companies, will deliver the new service. It combines a new app terminal with the ClearOn online clearing service, currently operational in 20,000 points of sale in the grocery retail and convenience store sectors.

Swish users will be able to pay by tapping their mobile on the app terminal, which has been developed by Crunchfish.

The process of introducing Swish to retail points of sale using Blippit app terminals began in autumn 2018.