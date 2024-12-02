Crunchfish and LISNR enable offline payments acceptance

In response to digital payments growing in the Asia Pacifici region at a CAGR of 23.91% until 2027, Crunchfish and LISNR have noticed the need of an offline payment solution. Therefore, they have integrated LISNR’s Radius Software Development Kit (SDK) and Crunchfish’s digital cash offering to provide mobile wallets with a payment offering for retail, gas station, and transit users. This solution is frictionless, always available, and easy to implement.











Offline consumer recognition and secure payments

The offering from Crunchfish and LISNR offers 100% offline availability to seamlessly recognise consumers at point of entry, delivers loyalty offers, and provides a secure checkout experience, all through a mobile wallet. Lack of internet connectivity is no longer problematic at physical points-of-sale. Mobile wallet providers can now offer consumers and merchants an end-to-end solution without disrupting payment services.

Patrik Lindeberg, CEO at Crunchfish digital cash, said that LISNR is a valuable digital cash partner with respected, secured, and trusted solutions that will help to facilitate digital cash on a wide variety of use cases. Regardless of region, every consumer device has access to a built-in speaker and microphone, enabling a secure, seamless interaction between a payer and payee in proximity. With the growing demand for offline and CBDC payments evolving across the globe, the Crunchfish and LISNR partnership will position both sides to evolve, expand, and grow together.

Also commenting on this partnership, Eric Allen, CEO at LISNR, said they are thrilled to partner with Crunchfish, enabling person present payments in an ever-changing ecosystem. The Crunchfish team communicated to them that with LISNR’s evolving ability to outperform current modalities such as QR Code and NFC, their capabilities provide a valuable identification and authentication experience for consumers and merchants alike. As speakers and microphone provide the lowest transactional cost, enabling a safe, secure, and frictionless experience continues to expand financial inclusion and accessibility.





What does Crunchfish do?

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a digital cash platform for banks, payment services and CBDC implementations and gesture interaction technology for AR/VR and automotive industry.





More information about LISNR

LISNR’s proximity solutions ensure secure, seamless, and contactless data transfer. Powered by a ubiquitous device & OS platform, LISNR’s non-captive near-field association provides proof-present authentication enabled through proximity tokens. From entry validation to payments and fulfilment, LISNR enables merchant micro-moments across the customer journey.

Headquartered in the US, LISNR is deployed in 8 countries via multiple global partners. LISNR powers transactions and connects the online to offline customer journey globally with advanced near Ultrasonic Data Platform.