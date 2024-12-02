Cross River, Railsbank to offer Open Banking to digital companies

The partnership’s goal is to enable Cross River and Railsbank to leverage each other’s existing platforms. They aim for integration of their respective fintech customer bases across borders and regions. As such, Railsbank’s customers in the UK and Europe will be able to enter the US through their existing integration with Railsbank.

This collaboration makes it the first time that banking-as-a-service is being delivered on both sides of the Atlantic through a single API. Railsbank offered its customers in the UK and Europe global transactional banking in 5 lines of code, thus their clients will be able to expand to the US faster and at a fraction of the cost.