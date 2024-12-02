Cross-border IPOs witness almost 2-fold increase in H1 2014

At the same time, capital raised by domestic IPOs increased by 29% in H1 2014, according to the H1 2014 Cross-Border IPO Index issued by the security solutions company Baker & McKenzie.

Moreover, in H1 2014, boosted by increased cross-border IPOs around the world, the global index score grew to 32.7 as compared to 22 in H1 2013. Additionally, companies raised USD 7.9 billion in 27 cross-border IPOs in North America in H1 2014, a 274% increase over capital raised during the same period in 2013. This growth was largely driven by favorable economic conditions and steadily rising stock markets in the region.

In the Asia Pacific region, cross-border IPOs were propelled by listings in Australia and Hong Kong, resulting in the region’s index score increasing to 49.9 in H1 2014, as compared to 41.7 during the same period in 2013.

The top Asia Pacific cross-border IPO by capital raised was the debut of China-based Harbin Bank, a commercial bank listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). The HKSE led all Asia Pacific exchanges, with companies raising a total of USD 6.1 billion in 35 cross-border IPOs. Financials, high technology and energy and power were the top three industries for capital raised in Asia-Pacific cross-border IPOs.

The amount of capital raised in EMEA cross-border IPOs increased by more than 300% and the domestic IPOs increased by over 400% in H1 2014. This disproportional increase resulted in the EMEA index score decreasing from 37.1 in H1 2014 as compared to 32.7 in the same period in 2013.