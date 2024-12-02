Cross-border ecommerce returns to be managed by DHL unit tests program

The programme is being tested in both directions on the US-UK and US-Australia trade lanes. The unit will cover all aspects of cross-border returns, including a straight return to the product seller, consolidation of return shipments at the warehouse and distribution center level, disposal of low-value returned items and the recovery, repair and repurposing of returns deemed to have a shelf life, according to the CEO of DHL eCommerce.

According to DC Velocity, it is not clear whether the program will go live in time for the post-holiday returns period, which in many countries typically occurs during the first 10 days of January. The unit has not experienced problems getting its customers’ shipments cleared through Customs in a timely manner. However, according to the CEO of DHL eCommerce, it is an issue that must be addressed, especially as cross-border ecommerce activity increases.

The value of all worldwide ecommerce is about USD 3.7 trillion, according to DHL data. Of that, USD 2.7 trillion moves entirely within countries, while the rest is cross-border in nature. The cross-border segment grew by 27% in 2017, while the larger “domestic” trades grew by 9%.