Cross-border ecommerce platform opens in Northeast China

The platform aims to promote cross-border trade between China and Russia and covers ecommerce businesses, logistics firms and customs authorities. The platform is expected to accelerate customs clearance, cross-border payments and tax returns on both sides of the border. The new platform allows Chinese shops operating on the border to sell their goods online.

Trade between Heilongjiang and Russia exceeded USD 23 billion in 2014, accounting for about a quarter of the total trade turnover between Russia and China.

