Cross-border ecommerce platform NetEase Kaola widens its offline presence

The company made the announcement at the opening ceremony of its flagship offline store in Hangzhou, China. The store’s opening proves NetEase’s plans to tap the ongoing new retail boom, which aims to connect the online and offline spaces.

The newly launched shop selected over 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) based on big data analysis of consumer preferences and behaviour. The SKUs cover a variety of categories including cosmetics, maternal care, child products, luxury products, electronics, and sportswear.

The store will feature interactive screens and testing areas for cosmetics.