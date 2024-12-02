Cross-border ecommerce platform Fado eyes global expansion

According to Retail News, 32% of Vietnam SMEs partnered with foreign online partners. In 2019, the rate was 98%, among which two-thirds were extra-small businesses.

Founded in 2011, as a cross-border shipping company, Fado became the first cross-border ecommerce platform in Vietnam in 2014. The company connects Amazon suppliers with Vietnamese shoppers on a single platform. Shoppers can buy discounted products in real-time, especially during events like Amazon Prime Day, without subscribing to a membership.

Vietnam’s cross-border ecommerce market is predicted to increase by 30% annually.