Cross-border ecommerce increasingly popular in Australia – report

According to National Australia Bank, 30% of consumers spend more time shopping online than in a physical store, practicalecommerce.com reports. The Australian consumers will lead the Asia-Pacific region in ecommerce spending in 2016, at USD 4,500 apiece, according to another report issued by Price Waterhouse Coopers, the source cites.

20% of consumers use social media to research products, and 58% of consumers reported that their social media research resulted in a purchase, according to Sensis, an Australia-based marketing firm. Another study found that 63% of Australian consumers will shop across national borders.