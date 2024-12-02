Cross-border, digital expansion remain strategy hotspots for businesses - report

The analysis, which includes 10,000 firms across 145 countries, reveals that almost 40% of businesses are seeking to reach new geographic markets or expand their online presence, instead of keeping their focus on customers in existing markets.

Nearly 12.5% of businesses are focused on finding partners who could help them diversify their product range and application, while over 10% of businesses are actively seeking a partner to help them raise capital. The quest for partners that can assist online expansion reflects the rapid increase of the online B2B market, which at USD 559 billion was estimated to be around twice the size of online B2C sales in 2013, according to Forrester Research data. Equally, the search for partners to support cross-border expansion reflects the opportunity that remains off-shore, particularly in developing economies, and the recognition that such a goal often requires on the ground support, the report indicates.

Powerlinx is a global B2B platform that matches and connects firms seeking a partner to help fuel their next growth phase. The analysis examined the stated primary objective of customers seeking to form strategic partnerships on the Powerlinx platform.

