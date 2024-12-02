Cross-border agreement on EU Data Protection rules to be delayed

Therefore, the delay has given the Ministers time to discuss new proposals of which one especially can be beneficial to cross-border trade by online merchants.

Ecommerce Europe has been asking the European policy makers for a pan-European authority which has the power to settle cross-border disputes about data processing between businesses and consumers. This will ensure that data protection rules are interpreted throughout Europe in the same manner, and will provide legal certainty for online merchants when selling cross-border.

European Justice Ministers have dedicated discussions to the one-stop-shop” mechanism. The mechanism proposed by the Justice Ministers differs from the European Commission’s initial proposal in this respect. The European Commission wanted to give the final decision on the dispute to the authority of the state in which a business, such a web shop, is set up.

By introducing the “one-stop-shop mechanism” Justice Ministers would rather allow for decisions made at a pan-European level, in line with Ecommerce Europe’s recommendations.

However, from January 2015, the Latvian Presidency of the Council will have to take over the unfinished dossier from the Italian counterpart. As soon as the Council agrees on the full text of the reform, it will have to enter in trialogue negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission, to bring their proposals together in a regulation.