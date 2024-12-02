Croatia mandates B2G e-invoicing from July 2019

From 1 December 2018 all contracting parties must accept and process e-invoices if received from their suppliers in public procurement procedures. From 1 July 2019 e-invoicing will be mandatory in public procurement procedures.

All invoices issued in public procurement must meet the European standard EN 16931-1:2017, issued by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) on 28 June 2017. The Croatian government recommends the use of the OASIS UBL 2.1 standard for B2G public procurement, however, the Cross-Industry Invoice (CII) is an accepted alternative.

A central (state) platform, Servis eRacun za državu, has been created for the exchange of e-invoices that fully comply with the European standard. The platform will receive all the e-invoices addressed to the government; it will function as a PEPPOL access point which will connect public contractors (directly), sectoral contractors (directly) and information intermediaries with their clients (modified 3-corner model of e-invoice exchange).

Other countries – Malta, Greece, the Netherlands and Poland – have also been early adopters of the Directive but have yet to mandate the issuance of e-invoices by suppliers. These countries have instead adopted the minimum rule in the Directive which is to make receiving and processing of e-invoices mandatory for the government.