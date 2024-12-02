Criteo study shows mobile sales increased by 66%

In Q1 2018, more than 32% of online sales have been made with smartphones, jumping from 17% in Q4 2017. The findings are included in a research conducted by Criteo which analysed browsing and purchasing data from over 5,000 retailers in more than 80 countries.

Globally, retailers with shopping apps report 22% increase year on year, against those that take place just on m-web. European retailers note a 25% sale boost from their shopping apps, in comparison to UK and US retailers, which generate sales three times higher on their apps than on the mobile web.

The findings confirm the importance of omncihannel payments for retailers. A common challenge is the lack of communication between offline and online channels, which prevent merchants from optimizing their marketing and conversion strategies.

Apart from omnichannel strategies, shopping apps are also gaining ground. As more and more people are confident to buy via their mobile phones, businesses will need to adapt to demands for mobile-first functionalities.

“Our latest study shows continuing shifts from desktop to mobile shopping, as well as from retailer websites to apps. Today’s shopper is on-the-go and researching across multiple screens, requiring a cohesive, data-driven approach to intersect and influence buying decisions,” says Jonathan Opdyke, the chief strategy officer at Criteo.