Cri teams up with TransFirst for mPOS solution

The mPOS solution will be sold through all TransFirst sales channels including retail in-store and online. The package consists of a magnetic stripe reader (MSR) and mPOS app. A business owner can download the app to a mobile device and start accepting payments upon approval of its merchant account.

In addition to being able to accept payments anywhere, the business owner can manage sales and customise the register via a web administration portal.

CRi is a professional technology services and solutions provider, serving the financial services and payments industries, specialising in mobile app design and development.

TransFirst offers products and services designed for financial institution, independent sales organisation, healthcare, e-commerce, government and merchant customers.

In recent news, TransFirst and Endurance International Group (EIGI), a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, have formed an alliance.