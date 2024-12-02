Credorax, Small World to launch unified payment solution

As per the agreement, Small World will benefit from Credorax’s payments solution, including its Insights platform providing real-time data, and financial services enabling payment acceptance from terminals across the region. On the other hand, Credorax will provide a suite of products and services customised to help Small World streamline its European activity.

Credorax will provide the financial back-end infrastructure, acquiring services, reporting, and card acceptance. As part of this solution, NMI will provide the front-end gateway and technology to operate terminals across Europe, and Hemisphere West will be managing logistics and installations.